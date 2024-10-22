Buccaneers lose top receivers Evans and Godwin to injury in double-digit loss to Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The sight of Mike Evans stretched out on the ground in the back of the end zone, then limping off with a hamstring injury was bad enough. When Tampa Bay’s other top receiver, Chris Godwin, went down in the closing minute of a 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, an already frustrating night got more disappointing for the Buccaneers. Evans left the game in the first half after earlier giving the Bucs a 7-0 lead with the 100th touchdown reception of his career. Godwin suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter, leaving coach Todd Bowles to answer questions about why he was still in the game.

