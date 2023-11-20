Buccaneers lament missed red zone chances that thwarted comeback bid vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — On a day when the Tampa Bay defense got picked apart by Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, the Buccaneers still found themselves with a chance to stage a fourth-quarter comeback. But each time the Bucs got in position to make it a one-score game, Baker Mayfield and the offense couldn’t deliver. Mayfield threw a fourth-down incompletion in the end zone and an interception on back-to-back drives to the red zone in the fourth quarter, sending Tampa Bay to its fifth loss in six games, 27-14 to the 49ers.

