Buccaneers lament missed red zone chances that thwarted comeback bid vs. 49ers

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, bottom right, fumbles while sacked by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and linebacker Fred Warner during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The 49ers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Josie Lepe]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — On a day when the Tampa Bay defense got picked apart by Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, the Buccaneers still found themselves with a chance to stage a fourth-quarter comeback. But each time the Bucs got in position to make it a one-score game, Baker Mayfield and the offense couldn’t deliver. Mayfield threw a fourth-down incompletion in the end zone and an interception on back-to-back drives to the red zone in the fourth quarter, sending Tampa Bay to its fifth loss in six games, 27-14 to the 49ers.

