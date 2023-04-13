Buccaneers GM says no intention to trade LB Devin White

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht says the Buccaneers have no intentions of trading star linebacker Devin White, who is seeking a long-term contract. White is entering the final year of the contract he signed as the fifth overall selection in the 2019 draft. The Bucs picked up the fifth-year option on the deal that pays him $11.7 million in the upcoming season. The 25-year-old who helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl in his second season posted cryptic messages on social media last month that suggested he may have played his last game with the Bucs. ESPN and NFL Network reported this week that White has requested a trade.

