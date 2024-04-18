Buccaneers eager to use the NFL draft to narrow the gap between themselves and other top teams

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel they’re close to being Super Bowl contenders again and hope to use the upcoming NFL draft to narrow the competitive gap between themselves and some of the league’s other top teams. The Bucs have four picks in the first three rounds and are confident they’ll be able to upgrade the roster with prospects capable of taking advantage of opportunities to make a difference right away. The team’s primary focus so far this offseason has been retaining as many of its own free agents as possible, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, franchise career receiving leader Mike Evans and veteran linebacker Lavonte David.

