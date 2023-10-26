Buccaneers DT Vita Vea inactive while Mayfield, Godwin set to play; Bills elevate CB Josh Gordon

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting defensive tackle Vita Vea was inactive against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night because of a groin injury. Buccaneers starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and receiver Chris Godwin were active after being listed as questionable to play. Starting guard Matt Feiler had already been ruled out due to a knee injury. For Buffalo, starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver was set to return after missing one game with a toe injury. Cornerback Josh Norman was set to make his season debut after the Bills elevated the 12th-year player from their practice squad earlier in the day.

