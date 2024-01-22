Buccaneers defense falters in second half of 31-23 loss to Lions in NFC divisional round

DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay’s defense slowed down one of the NFL’s leading offenses for a half. The Buccaneers had no answer in the second half Sunday as the Detroit Lions scored three touchdowns on their way to a 31-23 victory and a trip to the NFC championship game at San Francisco. The Lions were held to 134 yards as the two teams played to a 10-all halftime tie. Detroit’s offense got into a rhythm in the second half as quarterback Jared Goff guided them to 257 yards and the three scores.

