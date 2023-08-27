Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen headed for IR, will miss 2nd straight season with knee injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Veteran Tampa Bay center Ryan Jensen’s career could be in jeopardy because of a knee injury that will sideline him a second consecutive season. The Buccaneers announced Saturday night that Jensen is headed for injured reserve after sitting out much of training camp in hopes the condition of his damaged left knee would improve. The 10th-year pro tore ligaments in his knee on the second day of training camp last year, then sat out the entire 2022 regular season. Despite opting not to have surgery, the 32-year-old’s recovery progressed enough that he returned to play in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff loss to Dallas in January.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.