Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen announces retirement after missing most of last 2 seasons with knee injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen has announced his retirement via social media after a knee injury caused him to play only one game over the last two seasons. The 32-year-old Jensen spent the entire 2023 season on injured reserve while dealing with an injury that also sidelined him for the 2022 regular season. Jensen did return to play in the Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys that capped their 2022 season. Jensen had been with the Buccaneers since 2018 and was the starting center on the 2020 team that won a Super Bowl title.

