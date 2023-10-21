Bublik reaches final of the European Open

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Third-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has reached the final of the European Open by beating German qualifier Maximilian Marterer 6-4, 6-4. Bublik will chase a third career title against the winner of the second semifinal between top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and French teenager Arthur Fils.

