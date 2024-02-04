Bublik rallies once again to beat Coric and win Open Sud de France

MONTPELLIER, France (AP) — Alexander Bublik again lost the first set before rallying to beat Borna Coric 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 and win the Open Sud de France for his fourth career title. The second-seeded Kazakh dropped the first set in every match he played at the indoor tournament. The ATP website said he becomes the first player to win an ATP tour event having lost the first set in each of his matches. Bublik says “I was on the verge of losing in my opening round, now here I am standing with the title.”

