Bublik is to play Rublev in the Halle Open final

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Alexander Bublik will play Andrey Rublev in the final of the Halle Open after straight-sets semifinal wins. Bublik has defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-5 and Rublev beat Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 6-4 on grass. The 48th-ranked Bublik hit 14 aces and saved the only break point he faced as he beat the 22nd-ranked Zverev. Bublik is looking for his second career trophy after winning in Montpellier last year. Rublev is looking for his second of the season after triumphing in Monte Carlo in April. The seventh-ranked Russian player is looking for his 14th title altogether and his first on grass.

