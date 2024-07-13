Bubba Wallace admits to feeling ‘miserable’ at track for years in wake of NASCAR punishment

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace admits he’s been miserable for years at the track. Wallace was a bit light in the wallet this week after NASCAR fined him $50,000 for retaliatory contact against race winner Alex Bowman on the cooldown lap of the Chicago Street Race. Wallace door-slammed Bowman’s car and sent it into the wall. The incident opened Wallace’s eyes to the fact that he really wasn’t acting like the person he wanted to be at the track. Wallace apologized for his recent behavior.

