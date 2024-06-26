Bubba Nickles wins Athletes Unlimited AUX softball title; Jocelyn Alo finishes second

Bubba Nickles edged out Jocelyn Alo to win the Athletes Unlimited AUX professional softball title. Alo was on the verge of winning. One more hit for college softball’s all-time home run leader and one of the all-time greats in the sport would have won it. Instead, the former Oklahoma star was walked intentionally. Nickles surged from fourth place on the final day of action to win the individual title by six points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.