Bryson Washington scores 4 TDs, Baylor beats TCU 37-34 on field goal on final play

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bryson Washington had career highs with 196 yards and four touchdowns rushing, and Isaiah Hankins kicked a 33-yard field goal on the final play to give Baylor a 37-34 victory over TCU. The Bears faced fourth-and-9 from the TCU 44 with 16 seconds left when Sawyer Robertson threw a 15-yard pass to Michael Trigg. Washington ran 13 yards to set up Hankins’ kick. Baylor won the same way TCU did two years ago in Waco. The Horned Frogs kicked a final-play field goal with the clock running in a 29-28 victory on their way to a 12-0 regular season in 2022 and a trip to the national championship game.

