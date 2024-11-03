Bryson Washington scores 4 TDs, Baylor beats TCU 37-34 on field goal on final play

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
Baylor running back Bryson Washington scores against TCU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rod Aydelotte]

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bryson Washington had career highs with 196 yards and four touchdowns rushing, and Isaiah Hankins kicked a 33-yard field goal on the final play to give Baylor a 37-34 victory over TCU. The Bears faced fourth-and-9 from the TCU 44 with 16 seconds left when Sawyer Robertson threw a 15-yard pass to Michael Trigg. Washington ran 13 yards to set up Hankins’ kick. Baylor won the same way TCU did two years ago in Waco. The Horned Frogs kicked a final-play field goal with the clock running in a 29-28 victory on their way to a 12-0 regular season in 2022 and a trip to the national championship game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.