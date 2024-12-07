Bryson for Heisman? Army coach thinks QB Daily deserves to be considered

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson Daily was the American Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year, then the MVP of its championship game. Army coach Jeff Monken thinks his quarterback deserves something bigger — the biggest award in all of college football. Monken said following the No. 24 Black Knights’ 35-14 victory over Tulane that Daily should be in New York when the Heisman Trophy is awarded next Saturday. Daily rushed for four touchdowns Friday to tie the AAC championship game record. That gave him 29 this season, shattering the league record and tying Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty for tops in the nation.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.