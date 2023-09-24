Bryson DeChambeau wins LIV Golf-Chicago, 2nd victory of season on Saudi-funded tour

By The Associated Press
Captain Bryson DeChambeau, of Crushers GC, hits from the 15th tee during the final round of LIV Golf Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Sugar Grove, Ill. (Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Trotman]

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau shot 6-under 28 on the back nine, closed with one last birdie on his penultimate hole and won LIV Golf-Chicago by one shot over Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri. DeChambeau finished with an 8-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms and a 54-hole total of 13-under 200. He started on the fourth hole under LIV’s shotgun format, made his only bogey on the par-4 ninth and then reeled off four birdies in five holes. It’s the second win of the season on the Saudi-funded tour for DeChambeau. His Crushers won the team competition by three shots. That means DeChambeau takes home $5.25 million, including $4 million for the individual trophy.

