Bryson DeChambeau wins LIV Golf-Chicago, 2nd victory of season on Saudi-funded tour

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau shot 6-under 28 on the back nine, closed with one last birdie on his penultimate hole and won LIV Golf-Chicago by one shot over Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri. DeChambeau finished with an 8-under 63 at Rich Harvest Farms and a 54-hole total of 13-under 200. He started on the fourth hole under LIV’s shotgun format, made his only bogey on the par-4 ninth and then reeled off four birdies in five holes. It’s the second win of the season on the Saudi-funded tour for DeChambeau. His Crushers won the team competition by three shots. That means DeChambeau takes home $5.25 million, including $4 million for the individual trophy.

