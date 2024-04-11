Bryson DeChambeau, matured in both game and attitude, opens with 65 to lead the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau opened with a 7-under 65 to take the early lead in the Masters on Thursday. It was some long-awaited validation for the once-brash, always-outspoken player, who once proclaimed his power had rendered Augusta National a par-67 layout rather than par 72. DeChambeau had just one round in the 60s at the Masters since those comments in 2020. He began Thursday with three straight birdies and closed with five birdies in his last seven holes. Afterward, DeChambeau admitted that par-67 comment was a mistake, perhaps a sign that he has matured as much off the course as on it.

