Bryson DeChambeau goes from petulant pro to man of the people during his US Open triumph

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau has gone from being the petulant young pro who seemed to court controversy to a fan favorite and man of the people during a memorable week at Pinehurst No. 2. He capped it with a duel for the ages with Rory McIlroy on Sunday. As McIlroy stumbled down the stretch, DeChambeau hung tough, and his par save from a bunker on the 18th hole that he called one of the best shots of his life allowed him to lift the U.S. Open trophy for the second time in his career.

