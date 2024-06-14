Bryson DeChambeau, drawing inspiration from Payne Stewart, in contention for second US Open title

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — For inspiration this week, Bryson DeChambeau only needs to glance over at his golf bag. Snapped to the side is a Payne Stewart hat, a tribute to his childhood hero who won the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in dramatic fashion 25 years ago. DeChambeau said he chose to attend Southern Methodist after seeing a mural of Stewart on the wall in the school’s athletic department. Now he hopes to do what Stewart did in 1999 and win the U.S. Open at Pinehurst. He’s well positioned after 36 holes at 4-under 136 and in contention to win the tournament for a second time.

