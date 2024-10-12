Bryson Daily’s has 5 total TDs and Army extends nation’s longest active winning streak to 10

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army quarterback Bryson Daily rushed for 136 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and he passed for another score as Army beat UAB 44-10 to extend that nation’s longest active winning streak to 10 games. Army (6-0, 5-0 American Athletic Conference), which has won its last five games at Michie Stadium dating to last season, is off to its best start to a season since the 1996 began 9-0. UAB (1-5, 0-3), which was coming off a 71-20 loss to Tulane last week, fell behind 44-3 before a 90-yard drive ended in a touchdown with 2:01 remaining. Army built a 27-3 lead before attempting its first pass.

