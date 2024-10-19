Bryson Daily stars as No. 23 Army beats East Carolina 45-28

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson Daily rushed for a career-high five touchdowns and set Army’s single-season record for rushing TDs, helping the No. 23 Black Knights beat East Carolina 45-28. Daily had 171 yards on 31 carries in his sixth straight 100-yard rushing game. The senior, who also threw a touchdown pass, has 19 rushing TDs on the season. Mike Mayweather, Carlton Jones and Trent Steelman shared the previous record of 17. The 7-0 Black Knights extended the nation’s longest win streak to 11 games.

