Bryson Daily rushes for 3 TDs and Army remains undefeated with 42-14 win over Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Daily rushed for three touchdowns and Army remained undefeated with a 42-14 victory over Temple on Thursday night. Army is tied with Missouri for the longest active win streak in the FBS at eight. The Black Knights scored touchdowns on their first two drives, something they have done in all four of their games. Black Knights had 489 yards offense, 417 on the ground, while holding Temple to minus-5 yards rushing. Daily rushed for 152 yards on 24 carries. Temple’s Evan Simon threw two TD passes and was intercepted once and sacked seven times.

