Bryson Daily, Kanye Udoh power Army to 42-7 victory over Lehigh in season opener

WEST POINT, New York (AP) — Bryson Daily and Kanye Udoh both ran for two touchdowns and Army cruised to a 42-7 victory over FCS-member Lehigh in a season opener. Army marched 80 yards in nine plays the first time it had the ball, scoring on a 1-yard quarterback plunge by Daily for a 7-0 lead. Lehigh answered with a nine-play, 75-yard drive. Luke Yoder raced 18 yards for a touchdown on third-and-2 to tie the game at 7 after one quarter. Daily scored on another 1-yard run to cap a 13-play, 76-yard drive to put the Black Knights up 14-7 early in the second quarter and they pulled away from there.

