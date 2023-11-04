Bryson Barnes throws for a career-high 4 TDs to lead No. 18 Utah past Arizona State 55-3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bryson Barnes passed for 161 yards and a career-high four touchdowns and Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed 13 times for 111 yards to lead No. 18 Utah past Arizona State 55-3. Barnes, who also ran for 56 yards, threw his last touchdown to Landen King with 12:59 left and took the rest of the game off. Jackson sprinted for a 54-yard touchdown early in the third quarter but landed awkwardly in the end zone and had to be helped off the field. The Utes already have two running backs, Micah Bernard and Chris Curry, out for the season.

