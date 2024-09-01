Bryson Barnes throws for 2 TDs, runs for another; Utah State beats Robert Morris 36-10

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Back-up quarterback Bryson Barnes passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Kyrese White caught three balls for 131 yards, including touchdowns of 57 and 53 yards, and Utah State beat Robert Morris 36-14 in the season opener for both teams. Nate Dreiling, who was named Utah State’s interim coach after the firing of Blake Anderson in July, got his first win as a head coach at any level. The 33-year-old, who was elevated from defensive coordinator, is the youngest head coach in the FBS. Utah State forced the Colonials to go three-and-out on the first possession of the third quarter before White caught a swing pass and raced 53 yards for a touchdown with 10:33 left to give Utah State the lead for good at 17-14.

