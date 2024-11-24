Bryson Barnes accounts for 323 yards, 4 TDs to lead Utah State over San Diego State 41-20

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bryson Barnes accounted for 323 yards and four touchdowns to lead Utah State over San Diego State 41-20 on Saturday. Barnes ran 19 yards for a touchdown and threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Grant Page to give Utah State a 14-13 lead at the break. Barnes threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Josh Sterzer in the third quarter and a 6-yarder to Grant Page in the fourth. Barnes had 139 yards passing and 193 yards rushing for Utah State (3-7, 2-3 Mountain West Conference). Marquez Cooper ran for 118 yards and a touchdown for San Diego State (3-7, 2-3).

