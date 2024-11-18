Bryce Young to make 4th consecutive start for the Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bryce Young will make his fourth straight start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Panthers coach Dave Canales made the announcement after the team returned to practice following a bye week. Young won back-to-back games for the first time since 2022 before the bye with victories over the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants, the latter of which was played in Germany. Young didn’t put up great numbers during those two wins, throwing for a combined 297 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, but was able to improve his career record as a starter to 4-17.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.