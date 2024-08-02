Bryce Young starts slow, finishes strong during intrasquad scrimmage in team’s return to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Bryce Young started slow, but finished strong during the Carolina Panthers intrasquad scrimmage at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium, where the franchise played its home games in 1995 as an expansion team. Young was unofficially 11 of 18 passing on Thursday night. The first three drives ended without any points, but Young found veteran Adam Thielen for a 2-yard touchdown completion on the first-team offense’s final drive. There were plenty of miscues early on from pre-snap penalties, to two sacks allowed to a fumbled shotgun snap exchange that had Young scrambling to retrieve a loose ball before throwing it away to save another sack. Carolina went 3-5 at Clemson in its inaugural season.

