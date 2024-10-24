Bryce Young returns to the Carolina Panthers’ lineup against a stingy Denver Broncos defense

Quarterback Bryce Young returns to the Carolina Panthers’ starting lineup this weekend after Andy Dalton sprained his right thumb in an auto accident. Young was benched after two poor performances to start the season that dropped his record as a starter to 2-16 since being selected first overall in the 2023 draft. He’ll face a Denver defense that is one of the league’s best and which has 28 sacks so far, second only to the Giants’ 31. The Broncos are 4-3 but have lost two of three at home, where they are 6-6 under head coach Sean Payton.

