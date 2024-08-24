Bryce Young oversees opening-drive TD in brief preseason debut, and Panthers beat Bills 31-26

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Bryce Young displayed having a good grasp of the Panthers’ new offensive playbook by capping a short and successful preseason debut with an opening-drive touchdown in Carolina’s 31-26 win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday.

After he and the starters were held out of Carolina’s first two preseason outings, Young oversaw a 12-play, 85-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Matthews. The 2023 top overall pick played just one series and finished 6 of 8 for 70 yards, which was 9 more than third- and fourth-stringers Jack Plummer and Jake Luton combined for in a 15-12 loss to the New York Jets last weekend.

The 85-yard drive also accounted for more than half of the Panthers’ total yards in each of their first two outings — they managed 156 last weekend and 151 in a preseason-opening 17-3 loss to the New England Patriots.

It was a promising performance for Carolina’s starter being introduced to a new offensive system under new coach Dave Canales. And it follows a season in which the Panthers finished with a league-worst 2-15 record with a Young-led offense ranking among the NFL’s worst in several categories.

The Bills rested all of their starters to avoid risking further injury to an already limping team. Starting linebacker Matt Milano (torn left biceps) will miss at least two months, while receivers Curtis Samuel (turf toe) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (neck) and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky (knee) are listed week to week.

Darrynton Evans scored Buffalo’s first touchdown of the preseason with an 18-yard pass from third-stringer Ben DiNucci in a game the Bills were unable to overcome a 25-11 third-quarter deficit. Buffalo’s Frank Gore Jr. scored on a 5-yard and K.J. Hamler scored on a 1-yard run with 1:57 remaining.

Much of the focus for the Panthers was on Young, who completed his first five attempts, including a play in which he converted fourth-and-3 by bolting to his left and completing a 17-yard pass to Diontae Johnson on the run. On the next snap, a play-action fake led to Young hitting Adam Thielen over the middle for a 21-yard gain.

Following two incompletions, including a throwaway, and facing third-and-goal from the 8, Young found Matthews open over the middle in the end zone. He gave way to Plummer, who finished the game going 21of 29 for 278 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall and a 36-yarder to Jalen Coker to open the fourth quarter.

Matthews finished with three catches for 21 yards while starting in place of Tommy Tremble.

Gore, an undrafted rookie free agent addition, had 101 yards rushing, and his TD caught the attention of his father, the former running back who spent one of his 16 NFL seasons with Buffalo. “That’s my boy!!” Gore Sr. wrote in a post on X.

Going for 2

The Panthers converted one of two 2-point attempts, with Plummer completing a pass to Dave Moore and throwing an incompletion off the goal post while under pressure.

The Bills converted both 2-point attempts. Tre’McKitty made diving catch to reel in Dinucci’s pass deflected by a Panthers defender. Third-string QB Anthony Brown completed a pass to Xavier Johnson following Gore’s score.

Quarterbacks

Bills starter Josh Allen was excused by the team for personal reasons a week after his maternal grandfather Vaughn Von Allman died after a lengthy illness.

Panthers primary backup Andy Dalton was on the sideline but did not play after being anticipated to see at least a series after sitting out the Carolina’s first two preseason games.

Injuries

Panthers: Starting C Austin Corbett and left guard Damien Lewis were held out for precautionary reasons. … LB Cam Gill, who had a 13-yard sack, was sidelined with an ankle injury. … WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette sustained an ankle injury.

Bills: RB Evans did not return because of a hamstring injury. … Gore also left the game with an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter.

Up next

Panthers: Open regular season at the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 8.

Bills: Open regular season hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 8.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.