Bryce Young is beginning to show some development as Panthers QB after a rough start to season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers hired Dave Canales as head coach to help develop Bryce Young into a franchise quarterback and turn around a team that hadn’t been to the postseason since 2017. Canales previously had worked with QBs like Geno Smith in Seattle and Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay, successfully helping them resurrect their careers. Through 10 games, there have been very mixed results for his latest project. Young flopped in his first two games in Canales’ system. But Young has returned to the lineup and won two straight games and is beginning to show signs of improvement as the Panthers weigh their future at quarterback.

