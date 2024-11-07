Bryce Young gets another chance to prove himself as Panthers face Giants in Germany

Bryce Young has never been to Europe. The 23-year-old quarterback will break open a pristine passport and make his first trip overseas as the Carolina Panthers face the New York Giants on Sunday in a battle of 2-7 teams. Young retained his starting job after leading the Panthers on a late fourth quarter touchdown drive in a 23-22 win over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. Now, he is hoping to lead the Panthers to back-to-back wins for the first time since December of 2022. The Panthers will face Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who grew up and played high school football in Charlotte and rooted for the Panthers as a child.

