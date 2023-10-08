Bryce Young doesn’t make excuses for his performance as Panthers fall to 0-5 with loss to Lions

DETROIT (AP) — Bryce Young had plenty of excuses available for his performance against the Detroit Lions. The Carolina Panthers rookie was playing just his fourth NFL game against one of the league’s hottest teams in one of the sport’s loudest arenas. Early in the game, he lost one of his offensive linemen to a scary injury. Young ended up going 25 of 41 for 247 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as Carolina lost 42-24. But he said it wasn’t nearly good enough, pointing to his mistakes that put the Panthers in a big early hole. Young says the loss was “100 percent” on him.

