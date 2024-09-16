Bryce Young benched by Carolina Panthers after QB’s rough start, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have decided to bench 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young after the second-year quarterback’s rough start to the season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Monday because head coach Dave Canales has not yet addressed the situation.

Andy Dalton would take over as the starter.

Young has completed just 31 of 56 passes for 244 yards with three interceptions as the Panthers have started 0-2 this season and been outscored 73-13 by the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. Young has run for one touchdown, the only one of the season for Carolina.

Young is 2-16 as a starter since the Panthers traded up eight spots in the NFL draft in 2023 to get him. The Panthers made a significant investment in that deal with Chicago, sending wide receiver D.J. Moore and four draft picks to the Bears — one of which turned out to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft after the Panthers finished a league-worst 2-15 last season.

Canales is expected to address reporters about the decision Monday.

