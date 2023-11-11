Bryce Patterson throws for 6 touchdowns and the Morehead State defense intercepts 6 passes in win

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Bryce Patterson threw for six touchdowns, while completing just 10 passes, and the Morehead State defense intercepted six passes in a 47-17 victory over Davidson 47-17. Kaleb Lyons made three interceptions, Jihad McCall had 57 return yards on his two picks and Keenan Wolf grabbed the other for the Morehead State defense to help hand Davidson its first Pioneer Football League loss of the season. The Eagles turned the six interceptions into 27 points. Three of Patterson’s touchdown passes came in a 26-point second quarter. He had touchdown throws of 26 yards to Harrison Cohen, 27 to Kyle Daly and 27 again to Trevon Kleint. Ryan Upp caught five of Patterson’s passes for 140 yards and three second-half touchdowns. Both touchdowns in the third quarter were from 25-yards out.

