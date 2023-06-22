Bryce Harper’s power dip has the Phillies’ slugger off his average homer pace

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper had good reason his home run drought extended one more day. Rain wiped out the Phillies game. Harper hasn’t homered in 21 games over 97 plate appearances. Harper is still hitting .301, but with only three home runs. Harper has brushed aside questions that his power outage is linked in any way to his early return from offseason Tommy John surgery. He returned to the lineup in May, just 160 days after surgery on his right elbow. The 30-year-old Harper has served exclusively this season as the designated hitter. He last played right field on April 16, 2022, and has taken grounders at first base in anticipation of a possible move there after the All-Star break.

