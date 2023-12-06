Bryce Harper’s agent says Phillies star would agree to new deal beyond 2031

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Bryce Harper’s agent says the Philadelphia Phillies star would be willing to accept a contract that goes beyond the expiration of his current deal in 2031. Harper agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract ahead of the 2019 season. Agent Scott Boras says: “Bryce certainly has expressed to them that he wants to end his career in Philadelphia. I’ve certainly told (Phillies president of baseball operations) Dave (Dombrowski) that I think Bryce is a franchise player. … He wants to work out an extension.” The 31-year-old Harper batted .293 with 21 homers and 72 RBIs in 126 games after Tommy John surgery.

