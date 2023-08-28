Bryce Harper won’t make pitch for Shohei Ohtani to join Phillies in free agency

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper and Shohei Ohtani each boast MVP and Rookie of the Year awards along with multiple All-Star Games, two of baseball’s preeminent faces. Harper and Ohtani have also torn ligaments in their right elbow. Ohtani has sustained the injury twice and the latest one has sidelined him from pitching for the Los Angeles Angels for the rest of the season. Harper returned to the NL champion Philadelphia Phillies lineup in May after he underwent Tommy John surgery in the offseason. Harper said he won’t try and pitch Ohtani on joining the Phillies through free agency. Harper said Ohtani is going to make the best decision for him and his family.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.