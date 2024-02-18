Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go into his 40s, accepting of move to first base

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper wants to finish his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, playing into his 40s and perhaps gloving a throw at first base for the final out of a World Series. Harper arrived at spring training on Sunday. The two-time NL MVP said he accepts his move to first from the outfield, a makeshift decision last year that got him back on the field following Tommy John surgery. He has seven years and $196 million left on his $330 million, 13-year contract, a relative bargain with a $25.4 million average salary that ranks 19th among current players.

