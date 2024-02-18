Bryce Harper wants longer deal with Phillies to go into his 40s, accepting of move to first base

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper celebrates a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. Harper said Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, that he wants to finish his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, playing into his 40s. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Harper wants to finish his career with the Philadelphia Phillies, playing into his 40s and perhaps gloving a throw at first base for the final out of a World Series. Harper arrived at spring training on Sunday. The two-time NL MVP said he accepts his move to first from the outfield, a makeshift decision last year that got him back on the field following Tommy John surgery. He has seven years and $196 million left on his $330 million, 13-year contract, a relative bargain with a $25.4 million average salary that ranks 19th among current players.

