Bryce Harper scratched from Phillies’ lineup with migraine

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryce Harper was a late scratch from the Philadelphia Phillies’ lineup against the New York Mets because of a migraine. Alec Bohm shifted from third base to play first in Harper’s place and Whit Merrifield was inserted at third base, batting sixth. Philadelphia shortstop Bryson Stott moved up from fifth in the lineup to Harper’s No. 3 spot. Harper began the day hitting .259 with nine home runs, 29 RBIs and an .877 OPS. The two-time NL MVP and seven-time All-Star went 1 for 5 with three strikeouts Monday night as the major league-leading Phillies rallied past the Mets for a 5-4 victory in 10 innings. Philadelphia already was missing star shortstop Trea Turner and catcher J.T. Realmuto because of injuries.

