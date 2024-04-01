Bryce Harper returns to Phillies’ lineup against the Reds after day off

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was back in the lineup, batting third and playing first base, for Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after being off in Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. Harper’s absence on Sunday was a scheduled one and not because of any possible effects of his tumble into a photographer’s well in Saturday’s 12-4 loss to Atlanta. Manager Rob Thomson said before Monday’s contest that Harper was good health-wise. In addition to the spill on Saturday, Harper was sidelined for more than a week during the latter part of spring training with lower back soreness.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.