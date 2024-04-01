Bryce Harper returns to Phillies’ lineup against the Reds after day off

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper falls into the dugout as he gives chase for a foul ball during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Derik Hamilton]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was back in the lineup, batting third and playing first base, for Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Reds after being off in Sunday’s 5-4 win over the Atlanta Braves. Harper’s absence on Sunday was a scheduled one and not because of any possible effects of his tumble into a photographer’s well in Saturday’s 12-4 loss to Atlanta. Manager Rob Thomson said before Monday’s contest that Harper was good health-wise. In addition to the spill on Saturday, Harper was sidelined for more than a week during the latter part of spring training with lower back soreness.

