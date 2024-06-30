Bryce Duke, Dominic Iankov rally Montreal to 4-2 victory over Union

By The Associated Press
CF Montreal's Josef Martínez (17) falls next to Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Graham Hughes]

MONTREAL (AP) — Bryce Duke and had a goal and an assist, rookie Dominic Iankov netted the go-ahead score late in the second half and CF Montreal rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Quinn Sullivan staked the Union (4-8-8) to a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, using assists from defender Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn to score for a second time this season. McGlynn’s assist was his fifth of the season and Harriel picked up his third. Montreal (5-8-7) evened the score in the 36th minute when Josef Martínez took a pass from Duke and found the net for the third time this season. It was the second assist for Duke. Philadelphia regained the lead and took it into halftime on a goal by Jesús Bueno.

