Bryce Duke, Dominic Iankov rally Montreal to 4-2 victory over Union

MONTREAL (AP) — Bryce Duke and had a goal and an assist, rookie Dominic Iankov netted the go-ahead score late in the second half and CF Montreal rallied for a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Union. Quinn Sullivan staked the Union (4-8-8) to a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute, using assists from defender Nathan Harriel and Jack McGlynn to score for a second time this season. McGlynn’s assist was his fifth of the season and Harriel picked up his third. Montreal (5-8-7) evened the score in the 36th minute when Josef Martínez took a pass from Duke and found the net for the third time this season. It was the second assist for Duke. Philadelphia regained the lead and took it into halftime on a goal by Jesús Bueno.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.