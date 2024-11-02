Bryce Archie helps South Florida pull away for 44-21 victory over Florida Atlantic

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Archie threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in a 24-point third quarter, and South Florida pulled away for a 44-21 victory over Florida Atlantic. South Florida (4-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference) trailed 14-7 at halftime, but Archie pulled the Bulls even with a 1-yard touchdown run on their first possession of the third quarter. Cam Fancher answered with a 63-yard scoring strike to CJ Campbell Jr. four plays later to regain the lead for Florida Atlantic (2-6, 0-4). But Archie sandwiched a 13-yard touchdown pass to Sean Atkins and a 3-yarder to Kelley Joiner around John Cannon’s 34-yard field goal in a 17-point run that left the Bulls with a 31-21 advantage heading to the final quarter.

