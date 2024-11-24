Bryce Archie and Israel Carter each throw for 2 touchdowns and South Florida routs Tulsa 63-30

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bryce Archie threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, Israel Carter also had two passing touchdowns and South Florida routed Tulsa 63-30. South Florida (6-5, 4-3 American Athletic Conference) is bowl eligible for the second straight season, after missing the postseason in the previous four years. The strangest play of the game happened with USF leading 49-7. Tulsa quarterback Kirk Francis threw a deep pass to Joseph Williams along the right sideline. He appeared headed for Tulsa’s second touchdown, but defensive back Ben Knox hustled to poke the ball away at the goal line and recovered it at the 2-yard line.

