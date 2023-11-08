Bryant’s career-high 32 points jumpstarts No. 23 Illini women past Morehead State 81-61

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Senior guard Genesis Bryant scored a career-high 32 points and Kendall Bostic had a double-double and 23rd-ranked Illinois beat Morehead State 81-61 in a season opening matchup. Illinois established a 13-2 lead when Bostic made a pair of layups, Bryant and Adalia McKenzie each had one, Jada Peebles made a jump shot and Brynn Shoup-Hill made a 3-pointerIllinois finished the first quarter up 20-11 shooting 9 for 18 overall and never trailed. Veronica Charles scored 16 points for Moorehead State.

