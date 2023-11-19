Bryant stuns No. 10 Florida Atlantic, winning 61-52 for 1st victory over ranked opponent

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 19 points, Earl Timberlake added 13 and Bryant stunned No. 10 Florida Atlantic 61-52 to end the Owls’ 19-game home winning streak. Daniel Rivera scored 12 and Rafael Pinzon added 10 for the Bulldogs (2-3), who were 0-10 against ranked opponents since becoming full members of Division I. They held the Owls to 26% shooting, 20% in the second half. Johnell Davis scored 17 and Giancarlo Rosado finished with 11 for the Owls (2-1).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.