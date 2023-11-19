Bryant stuns No. 10 Florida Atlantic, winning 61-52 for 1st victory over ranked opponent

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin (50) grabs a rebound as Bryant University forward Daniel Rivera (5) and guard Earl Timberlake (0) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 19 points, Earl Timberlake added 13 and Bryant stunned No. 10 Florida Atlantic 61-52 to end the Owls’ 19-game home winning streak. Daniel Rivera scored 12 and Rafael Pinzon added 10 for the Bulldogs (2-3), who were 0-10 against ranked opponents since becoming full members of Division I. They held the Owls to 26% shooting, 20% in the second half. Johnell Davis scored 17 and Giancarlo Rosado finished with 11 for the Owls (2-1).

