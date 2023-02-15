Bryan Reynolds acknowledges he couldn’t force Pirates’ hand

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Bryan Reynolds requested a trade this offseason. He also had no real power to force one. So he’s back at spring training with Pittsburgh, preparing for another season with the Pirates. Pittsburgh’s first workout for pitchers and catchers was Wednesday, but for outfielders like Reynolds it’s not until Monday. So he’s in camp several days early. Still, Reynolds said nothing has really changed since he made his trade request before the winter meetings. He made it clear the request is related to his desire for a contract extension. He says it’s not because of any discontent with playing in Pittsburgh.

