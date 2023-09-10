Bryan McCoy’s scoop-and-score lifts Akron past upset-minded Morgan State, 24-21

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Bryan McCoy’s scoop-and-score with just under a minute left allowed Akron to escape an upset bid by Morgan State, 24-21 in the Zips’ home opener. Jeff Undercuffler Jr. had the Zips at the Morgan State 11 with 1:08 left in the game, but his pass to the end zone was picked off by Justin Toles and it appeared the Bears had preserved their first win over an FBS opponent, but on 3rd and 9 with :59 seconds left CJ Nunnally, IV roared into the backfield, tackled J.J. Davis eight years behind the line of scrimmage and stripped the ball loose for McCoy.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.