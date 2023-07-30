Bryan Kim wins US Junior Amateur and earns an exemption into the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bryan Kim won the U.S. Junior Amateur championship, winning the final two holes for a 2-up victory over Joshua Bai. Kim led when the 36-hole final was suspended Saturday, fell behind when the players returned Sunday and then went back ahead for good by winning the 35th hole. The victory earned the incoming Duke freshman, an 18-year-old from Brookeville, Maryland, an exemption into the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 next June. Bai was attempting to become the fourth New Zealander to win a USGA championship, joining Michael Campbell, Danny Lee and Lydia Ko.

