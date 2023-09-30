Bruzdewicz’s field goal with 3 seconds left gives Duquesne 31-28 win over LIU in NEC opener

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Brian Bruzdewicz kicked a 34-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give Duquesne a 31-28 win over Long Island in a Northeast Conference opener for both teams. LIU’s Devon Wells sprinted 90 yards for a tying touchdown with 3:33 remaining, but the Dukes drove 49 yards on 10 plays to set up Bruzdewicz’s winning kick. Duquesne’s Darius Perrantes was 17-of-29 passing for 254 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Wells had 101 yards rushing on three carries and another 55 yards on three receptions.

